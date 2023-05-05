Prices for all variants of MG Comet EV announced in India, Know what each variant offers

The MG Comet EV has been already launched in India and back then the price of the initial variant was revealed by the company. The base variant of the MG Comet EV cost just Rs 7.98 lakh. The other two variants of the Comet EV costs Rs 9.28 lakh and Rs 9.98 lakh respectively. The users get additional features as compared to the base model on the top and mid-specs variants.

We have mentioned the prices and variants below.

MG Comet EV variants Ex-showroom price, Delhi Comet EV Pace Rs 7.98 lakh Comet EV Play Rs. 9.28 lakh Comet EV Plush Rs. 9.98 lakh

The Plush variant which is the top variant of the MG Comet gets a bunch of features including a digital 26.04 cm LCD screen, an interior with grey finish, power adjustable wing mirrors, a digital key with Bluetooth, smart start system, a reverse parking camera and sensors, etc. Similarly, the mid-level Play trim also offers features that are more than the base variant.

MG Comet EV powertrain, battery and dimensions

MG Comet EV is powered by a 17.3kWh battery that has an ARAI-certified range of 230km. The battery is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance. MG is also offering a 3.3kW onboard charger that takes seven hours to fully charge the battery. MG has sourced the battery from Tata AutoComp.

The EV offers four seats and the front passenger seat has a one-touch tumble and fold feature. The rear seat can be split in 50:50 ratio. The Comet also features a rotary drive selector.

The Comet is equipped with a single electric motor that draws power from the battery to produce 42hp and 110Nm of torque. It sends power to the rear wheels via an automatic gearbox. It measures 2,974mm in length, 1,505mm in width and 1,640mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,010mm. To put its size into perspective, the other small car available in India, the Alto K10, is 556mm longer than the Comet EV.