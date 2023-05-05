2023 Skoda Kodiaq launched in India, gets a BS6 Phase 2 compliant engine  

Skoda has updated its most premium car offered in India. The Skoda Kodiaq SUV gets a BS6 Phase 2 compliant engine and the company has also increased the allocation of units to be sold in India for 2023. Post the update, the prices of the Skoda Kodiaq start at Rs 37.99 lakh. For those who are unknown, the Skoda Kodiaq is assembled in India and its parts are brought to the country via CKD route.

Engine

When it comes to the engine, the 2023 Skoda Kodiaq is powered by new 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The engine is capable of generating maximum power of 190hp and a peak torque of 320 Nm. Even though the engine is same as that of its previous model, there are some changes in it. The engine is now compliant to BS6 Phase 2 norms and is now 4.2 percent more efficient.

The engine of the Skoda Kodiaq is paired with an Automatic 7-speed DSG gearbox. The drivetrain of the SUV is offered as 4WD/AWD as standard and also gets Dynamic Chassis Control with Drive Mode. The SUV can achieve 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.8 seconds.

Interior

The SUV gets Stone Beige Perforated Leather seats, Piano black interior decor, 3-zone Climatronic A/C with air care and many more. Users get 270 litres of free space in the SUV (with three rows). However, if the third row is folded they can a generous space of 2005 litres.

Connectivity features include 26.03cm Virtual Cockpit, 20.32 cm Skoda Infotainment System, Wireless SMARTLINK connectivity, CANTON sound system, MySkoda Connect ED and much more.

Safety

When it comes to safety, the 2023 Skoda Kodiaq gets 9-airbags, ABS (Antilock Breaking System) with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti Slip Regulation (ASR), Electronic Differential Lock (EDL) and many more. Users get the convenience of parking with Park Assist System which gives a 360 degree view.

Variants and Price

Variant Ex-showroom Price Style AT ₹ 37 99 000 Sportline AT ₹ 39 39 000 L&K AT ₹ 41 39 000