Porsche launches Macan EV in India at Rs 1.65 crore; Know details about the EV

German luxury carmaker Porsche has launched the Macan EV in India at a price tag of Rs 1.65 crore. The EV is available in two variants across the globe-Turbo and 4. However, the company will be only selling the Turbo variant of the EV in India. The 4 variant will be introduced later in India. The Porsche Macan EV will be sold alongside its ICE variant in India and will be the second EV sold by the manufacturer in the country.

In terms of design, the Porsche Macan EV is quite different than its ICE variant. The model gets refreshed DRLs with slit-style design as well as air intakes. The front trunk of the EV offers a space of 84 liters. When it comes to length, the Macan EV is longer than its ICE counterpart by 103mm. On the inside the EV gets a similar layout as the new models of the Porsche lineup. We get two screens on the inside and there is an option to add a third passenger-side screen. The digital instrument cluster is 12.6-inches, the central infotainment display is 10.9-inch screen.

The EV is based on 800-volt PPE architecture that gets a 100-kWh battery pack (95 kWh usable) as standard. When it comes to range of the car it offers up to 613 km in the Macan 4 and up to 591 in the Macan Turbo (WLTP cycle). In terms of charging, the car can be charged with 11 kW AC charging and up to 270 kW DC fast charging. The DC charging enables the car to be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 21 minutes.

When it comes to powertrain, the SUV is offered in dual-motor setup in both variants. The Turbo variant offers a power output of 630 bhp and 1130 Nm of peak torque. When it comes to acceleration the EV can do 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds. The top speed of the car is 260 kmph. On the other hand, the Macan 4 produces 402 bhp of power and 650 Nm of peak torque. It can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds and achieve a top speed of 220 kmph.