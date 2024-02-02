Ola S1 X launched with a bigger 4kWh battery at a price of Rs 1.10 lakh

Ola has launched the S1 X with a bigger 4kWh battery in India. The new variant gets a price tag of Rs 1.10 lakh. The new 4kWh variant will be sold alongside 2kWh and 3kWh battery option variants. The new S1 X with 4kWh battery option offers a claimed IDC range is 190km. This is quite good as compared to the S1 Pro Gen 2 that offers a range of 195km.

The S1 X has a starting price of Rs 79,999 for the 2kWh variant while the 3kWh variant costs Rs 89,999. The 4-kWh version is every bit the same as the other S1 X variants except battery and range. The S1 X gets 10.9 cm (4.3 inch) display and also offers a physical key unlock. We do not get smart connectivity support on the S1 X electric scooters.

The design of the S1 X 4 kWh is same as the other variants. However, the 4kWh variant is 4kg heavier (112kg) than the S1 X 3kWh battery variant. The claimed top speed of the electric scooter is 90 kmph. Fully charging the 4-kWh battery variant will take 6.5 hrs.

During the launch the company MD and founder, Bhavish Aggarwal announced that the company will be setting up to 600 service centres by April 2024 while the fast-charging centers will be expanded to 10,000 by next quarter.

The Ola MD has also said that the 8 year/80,000km battery warranty will be available at no extra cost when a buyer gets a new S1 e-scooter. Customers also have the option to extend their warranty. Warranty extension up to 1 lakh kilometers will cost additional Rs 4999 while till 1.25 lakh kms will be offered at Rs 13,999.