Ola Electric extends introductory price for the S1 Air due to heavy demand

Ola Electric has now extended the introductory prices for the S1 Air in India. The company has done so after observing the rising demand of the S Air electric scooter in the country. The introductory prices of electric scooter i.e. Rs 1,09,999 will be valid till 15th August 2023. This seems to be a relief for those potential electric scooter buyers, who were worried due to reduction in the FAME-II subsidy.

Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric said, “S1 Air demand has crossed our expectations. Many asking us to open the ₹1.1 lakh offer to all beyond reservers”.

“We’ll extend the offer to ALL tonight 8pm onwards till 15th August 12pm. All our stores will be open till midnight tonight. Crazy demand, buy fast for early delivery,” he added.

If we compare the S1 Air with the S1 and S1 Pro, we get different battery and hardware. The electric scooter is powered by a 3kWh battery that is paired with a 4.5kW motor. While the total range of 125km the top speed offered by the S1 Air is 90kmph.

In terms of hardware, the S1 Air gets twin rear shock absorbers instead of a monoshock suspension as seen in the S1 and S1 Pro. The floorboard of the scooter is also flat against hunch that is present on the S1 and S1 Pro. The front suspension on the scooter is same as the other scooters in the series. The headlight of the electric scooter is quite same as the other scooters (in S1 series). The scooter gets twin projector LED headlights along with curvy side panels.

Some of the important features that are offered in the electric scooter include twin projector headlamps, 7 inch TFT screen (800 x 840 resolution) with connectivity for smartphone, GPS, music playback, reverse mode, multiple riding modes (Eco, Normal and Sport), side stand alert, remote boot lock/unlock and much more. On the other hand, the S1 Air gets under-seat storage capacity of 34 litres.