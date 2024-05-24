Jeep Meridian Facelift spied again while testing, To offer Level 2 ADAS

Jeep Meridian facelift has been recently spotted while testing in India and the launch of the SUV is quite imminent. It is quite likely that the SUV will be offered with a Level 2 ADAS and a 2.0-litre diesel engine is likely to be carried forward in the SUV. We already know some details about the specifications of the upcoming three rows SUV.

The facelift of the Jeep Meridian has been seen in a camouflaged version on the roads. The Jeep Meridian facelift will be offered with subtle changes that will make it stand out as compared to the current generation of the SUV. On the exterior of the Jeep Meridian facelift we get new LED headlamps, L-shaped LED DRLs, reversed grille as well as tweaked front bumper with silver accents.

As the SUV is equipped with a radar module, we are expected to get a Level 2 ADAS technology. The change on the exterior includes alloy wheels, L-shaped tail lamps, revised rear bumper and many more. The interior of the SUV offers similar features like the current generation of the SUV. Interiors include a multi-functional steering wheel, floating touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, and a digital driver display and much more.

Speaking about the powertrain of the SUV, the Jeep Meridian facelift is expected to continue using 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces a peak power of 170 hp while the maximum torque is 350 Nm. The engine is paired with 6-speed manual or a 9-speed torque converter automatic transmission. A 4WD will be offered on Jeep Meridian facelift. In terms of safety, the SUV will be offered with safety features including front parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision braking, blind spot monitoring etc.

In terms of prices, the Jeep Meridian starts at Rs 33.77 lakh and goes up to Rs 39.83 lakh. The Jeep Meridian facelift is expected to cost more than Rs 2-3 lakh against the current model.