Much anticipated Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to launch in India on May 3, Know what to expect from it

Bajaj has launched the 2024 edition of the Pulsar N250 yesterday and the manufacturer is gearing up for new launch. Bajaj will be finally launching another motorcycle in the 400cc segment and it is none other than the Pulsar NS400. The motorcycle was long awaited by the motorcycling community in India and finally the wait is over. The launch date for this 400cc motorcycle is May 3.

Even though there has not been any clarification about the engine of the new Bajaj Pulsar NS400, it is expected that the new Pulsar will be having an engine that is already on offer in the Dominar 400. This means that there are ample chances that the NS400 will be powered by the older gen 373cc engine that is present in the KTM RC 390, 390 Adventure and the Dominar 400. The engine is capable of making 40-43.5hp depending on the tuning. It is expected that the NS400 might make the same output as the Dominar (40hp). However, there is another speculation about the engine of the motorcycle. Bajaj might introduce the new generation 399cc engine that is present in the new 390 Duke. We would like to wait and let Bajaj break the suspense on this aspect of the NS400. We might get a 6-speed gearbox along with a slip-and-assist clutch. However, we do expect a quickshifter on it.

When it comes to the chassis of the motorcycle, we will probably get a perimeter chassis that is offered in the NS200. The chassis is quite capable to handle power more than 25hp. Speaking about the weight of the bike, we can get a lesser weight than the Dominar 400 (i.e. 193kg).

Speaking about the design of the motorcycle, we are expected to get a similar design like the remaining NS series motorcycles. Features like the USD fork, Bluetooth connectivity and LCD dash are expected to be present in the NS400. The Pulsar NS400 is expected to cost around Rs 2-2.2 lakh (ex-showroom) as it launches in India. If this happens, the NS400 will be the most affordable 400cc motorcycle available in India.