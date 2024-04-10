2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched in India; Price starts at Rs 1.51 lakh

Bajaj Auto Ltd has launched the updated 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 in India at a price of Rs. 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle has received multiple upgrades and new features over its predecessor.
The new Bajaj Pulsar N250 now features Endurance-sourced 37mm upside down front forks and traction control system, fully digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and three ABS modes – Rain, Road and Off-Road. Riders can change the ABS modes as per their needs. For example, if you are riding in Rain mode, the system will be the most alert and will intervene a lot more if it detects that the wheel is about to lock.
However, even in the Off-road mode, the ABS cannot be switched off at the rear. That said, the traction control system can be switched off, but only in the Off-road mode. The new Pulsar N250 also gets a wider, 140-section rear tyre.
The rest of the cycle parts remain unchanged. The motorcycle is offered in three colour schemes – Red, White and Black. The red and white paint schemes get gold coloured forks, while the black colour variant is offered with black coloured forks.
The Pulsar N250 is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that produces 24.1bhp and 21.5Nm of peak torque. The motor continues to be paired with a five-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.
At Rs. 1.51 lakh (ex-showroom), the price of the updated Pulsar N250 remains nearly unchanged with a hike of only Rs. 1,829. In terms of competition, the Pulsar N250 will rival the Suzuki Gixxer 250.