More details about Mahindra Thar RWD variant surfaces out, to get new engine, colour options

Mahindra is all geared up to launch its upcoming Thar RWD variant. The RWD/ 2WD variant of the Mahindra Thar is expected to launch on 9th January and it will be a cheaper option for the Thar. It is expected that the initial prices for the SUV will be above Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). In terms of Thar’s hierarchy, the RWD variant will the base variant.

Mahindra will introduce two new colour variants for the Mahindra Thar RWD- Blazing Bronze and Everest White. We hope that the 4WD variant gets the new colour options too (obviously a bit later).

Engine options

The Mahindra Thar RWD variant gets two engine- D117 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The petrol engine gets an automatic transmission and offers 150PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. The engine is the same one offered in the 4WD variant.

On the other hand, 1.5-litre diesel engine manages of produce 117 PS of power and maximum torque of 300 Nm. Meanwhile, the 2.2-litre diesel unit of the 4WD version produces 130PS and 300 Nm.

Some of the important features offered on the Thar RWD variant include R18 alloy wheels, ESP, cruise control, electric ORVMs, touchscreen infotainment, roof-mounted speakers, fog lamps, back bumpers and much more.

When it comes to the design, there will not be any visible changes on the Mahindra Thar 2WD variant. The only difference that we expect to see on the 2WD variant is the presence of new badging.