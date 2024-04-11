MG Hector Black Storm edition launched in India at starting price of Rs 21.24 lakh

MG has added another special edition SUV to its existing fleet of special edition cars in India. The MG Hector Black Storm edition has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 21.24 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the third SUV from the company after Astor and Gloster SUVs. The Hector Black Storm edition gets host of cosmetic upgrade on the interior as well as exterior. The cosmetic upgrades on the Black Storm editions on Astor, Gloster as well Hector is quite similar.

The MG Hector Black Storm edition is offered at an introductory starting price Rs 21.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hector Black Storm variant is based on Sharp Pro trim of the SUV. We get a sitting configuration of 5, 6 and 7 seater configurations. The top end variant of the Hector Black Storm edition goes up to Rs 22.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and this makes it most expensive variant of the SUV.

When it comes to the design of the Hector Black Storm edition, we get all-black touch along with red highlights. We get dark chrome brand logo on the diamond mesh front grille. Some of the highlights on the SUV include dark chrome inserts on the skid plates, dark chrome tailgate as well as dark chrome finish with claddings. The headlights get black bezels, connected taillights with smoked effect. The SUV also gets black finished roof rails along with glossy black door garnish. The external colour on the MG Hector is Starry Black while there are 18-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers.

On the interior, we get black treatment on the and that extends from dashboard to steering wheel. Internal features include panoramic sunroof, seat ventilation, powered driver seat and much more. Safety features include ADAS technology, 360 degree camera, six airbags, automatic turn indicators etc. The price of the standard MG Hector SUV starts at Rs 13.99 lakh.