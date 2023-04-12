Mercedes launches the AMG 63 S E Performance Coupe in India

Mercedes has launched the AMG 63 S E Performance Coupe in India. The car was much awaited by the audience and it is finally here. The AMG 63 S E Performance is based on the AMG GT. However, the coupe gets some design as well as interior changes. The car is a mild hybrid in nature and offers a small electric motor along with a powerful V8 engine.

We have explained the car in detail below.

Design

The AMG 63 S E Performance has an aggressive design with long bonnet along with a familiar AMG design. The curved roofline gives the car a coupe design while the front section of the car is low. The spoiler of the car is retractable while the headlights are slim.

On the inside the steering wheel of the car is 3-spoked along with dual 12.4-inch displays. The supercar gets sports seats along with sporty interior. The alloy wheels of the car are 20 or 21 inches.

Engine

The Mercedes AMG 63 S E Performance Coupe is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. It is paired with an electric motor which is mounted on the rear axle of the car. The V8 engine along with the electric motor churns out 843 hp of power and 1,400 Nm of torque. The 6.1 kWh battery in the car enables it to run 12 km (up to 130 km/h) in pure-EV mode. The coupe can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. On the other hand, the top speed of the Mercedes also AMG GT 63 S E-Performance is 316 km/h.

The car gets an AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system as standard.

Price

The coupe is priced at Rs 3.30 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

