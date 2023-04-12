These SUVs were sold the most in March 2023 in India

SUVs (compact SUVs to be specific) are quite a rage in India and the sales numbers prove it. More and more car manufacturers are launching compact SUVs in India. In the month of March 2023, Maruti Suzuki as well as Tata Motors occupied first and second spot in terms of sales (particular model) in India. The top 5 SUVs sold in the country include mid-size SUVs as well as compact SUVs.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

As many as 16,227 units of Maruti Suzuki Brezza were sold in March 2023 itself. On the other hand, 12439 units of the SUV were sold in March 2022. The year on year growth of the SUV was 30 percent.

The engine that powers the SUV is a 1.5 liter petrol engine and it offers 102 hp power and 137 Nm torque. The engine is coupled with a 5 speed manual or 5 speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, the Brezza CNG offers 87 hp power and 121.5 Nm torque through a 1.5 liter dual jet VVT K series engine.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon has contributed to massive sales of Tata Motors in recent years. The company has sold 14,769 units in March 2023 while 14,315 units were sold in March 2022. The year on year growth of the SUV was 3 percent.

The Tata Nexon is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel or 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. The diesel engine produces a maximum power of 113 bhp and a maximum torque of 260Nm. On the other hand, the petrol engine produces a maximum power of 118 bhp and a maximum torque of 170Nm.

Hyundai Creta

As many as 14,026 units of Hyudai Creta were sold in March 2023 itself. On the other hand, 10,532 units of the SUV were sold in March 2022. The year on year growth of the SUV was 33 percent.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch has been one of the fastest selling compact SUV by the manudacturer in recent years. The company has sold 10,894 units in March 2023 while 10,526 units were sold in March 2022. The year on year growth of the SUV was 3 percent.

Tata has equipped the Punch with a 1.2 litre petrol engine. The transmission option includes a 5-speed manual as well as automatic transmission. According to ARAI, the mileage of the Tata Punch goes up to 18.97 kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

As many as 10,045 units of Maruti Suzuki Brezza were sold in March 2023 itself.

The SUV is offered in two variants. The Intelligent Electric Hybrid (IEH) or the strong hybrid is offered in Zeta Plus or Alpha Plus variants. A 1490cc petrol engine generates a maximum power of 92.45 PS @ 5500 rpm. The maximum torque offered on the SUV is 122 [email protected] 4400-4800. The transmission is e-CVT while the drive type is 2WD. The maximum power offered by the battery is [email protected] rpm while the maximum torque is 141 Nm. The maximum power generated by the total system is 115.56 PS (85kW).

