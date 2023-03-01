Matter Aera electric bike launched in India, Check on road price

Matter Energy has launched its first electric bike, the Aera, priced at Rs 1.44 lakh for the 5,000 variant and Rs 1.54 lakh for the higher-spec 5,000+ variant (ex-showroom, India, including FAME-II subsidy, excluding state subsidies). The Aera will be available in four variants in the future but only two of those are currently on sale.

Matter Aera electric bike: details

Both variants of the Aera have a liquid-cooled, 5kWh battery with a claimed 125km real-world range. The liquid-cooled motor on the Aera is rated for a claimed peak power output of 10.5kW. The battery itself weighs approximately 40kg and the Aera e-bike tips the scales at roughly 180kg. Its USP is that it is the first electric bike to boast of a 4-speed gearbox and, at the moment, it is the only one in the market to do so.

The Aera 5000 gets a 7-inch touch-compatible display with optional Bluetooth connectivity, park assist, keyless operation, OTA updates, progressive blinkers and welcome lights. Over the 5000, the 5000+ comes with Bluetooth connectivity as standard along with a lifestyle and care package, although what that entails hasn’t been revealed at the moment.

Matter Aera electric bike: price, future plans

The Matter Aera is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh and Rs 1.54 lakh, for the 5000 and 5000+ variants, respectively. The battery pack and the Aera both come standard with a 3-year warranty. Whether the charger is included in the price hasn’t been revealed at the moment.

Matter Energy claims its first experience centre will open in Ahmedabad in the next 45 days and that in the next three months, it will have 20 dealerships across the country. Furthermore, by the end of this year, that number will grow to approximately 100, claims the Ahmedabad-based start-up.

Currently, pre-orders are open in metros and tier-1 cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune and Chennai, among others. Bookings will open for the Matter Aera within the next 30 days. The company also claims that it had started work on its manufacturing facility in November 2022.

When asked what the delivery timelines would be, the company said would not elaborate beyond telling us that deliveries would begin this summer.