Yulu launches Miracle GR and DeX GR in partnership with Bajaj Auto

The Miracle GR is designed for short-distance commutes and has a sleek and stylish design. It can travel at a maximum speed of 25 km/h. it is said to deliver a smooth and efficient ride, with low maintenance costs.

On the other hand, the Dex GR is built for last-mile deliveries and is perfect for businesses that require efficient and reliable transportation. It comes equipped with a luggage carrier at the back that can carry up to up to 15 kg. It comes with a bright head and tail light for safer late-night deliveries.

The DeX GR electric scooter is loaded with features and can carry heavy loads, making it perfect for delivering groceries, packages, and other goods.

Yulu’s electric scooters draws power from a swappable battery and is powered by Yuma Energy. There are currently around 100 Yuma stations across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. The company plans to expand it to 500 by 2024. The company aims to put 1,00,000 vehicles on the road across major cities in India by the end of the year.