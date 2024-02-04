Maruti Suzuki plans for aggressive growth in India in next four years, To launch 8 new cars

Maruti Suzuki is planning for an aggressive growth in India in the next four years. If reports by Autocar India are to be believed, the car manufacturer will bring as many as eight new car models in India. Maruti Suzuki is terming this goal as the Vision 3.0 and for this they will be doubling the production capacity to four million units. They will also be tripling exports from India in the next eight years and till the end of the decade the total models manufactured by the company is targeted at 28. The manufacturer currently manufacturers 17 models.

The 28-model portfolio of the company is expected to include cars that are petrol powered, hybrids, EVs, CNG, flex-fuel, ethanol-powered etc. Maruti new car models will also help the company spread across all segments.

We have mentioned some Maruti new car models that will be launched in the upcoming years.

New Maruti Swift, Dzire (YED)

The next generation of the Maruti Swift and Dzire will re-establish themselves in their respective segment. The Maruti Swift will be sportier while the Dzire will be featuring better interior as well as cosmetic update. Both models will be getting new 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Maruti’s XUV700 rival

The car manufacturer is focusing on a three row SUV- Grand Vitara (codenamed Y17) and it will be offered in petrol, CNG as well as hybrid powertrain. The hybrid will be manufactured by Toyota and will c compete with the likes of XUV700, Safari as well as Alcazar.

Maruti eVX SUV (YY8)

The car manufacturer will be launching the eVX which is an EV to go against the likes of Hyundai Creta. It will also be built alongside its Toyota derivative and will be offered in two battery pack options. The maximum range of the SUV will be around 550km. The eVX will be sold in oversea markets like the Europe as well as Japan.

Maruti’s electric MPV (YMC)

Maruti will be launching a MPV based on the eVX. It will be the first electric MPV offered by the company and will be jointly developed by Toyota. The powertrain as well as the battery options will be quite similar to that of the eVX.

Small electric hatchback based on Suzuki eWX (K-EV)

The manufacturer will be introducing a low-cost EV that will be based on a bespoke electric platform K-EV. The first model will be based on the eWX concept that will be showcased at the Japan Mobility Show. The company will be heavily localizing the K-EV platform in order to ensure that it is competitive to the likes of Tata Motors.

Suzuki Spacia-based MPV (YBD)

The company is planning to introduce all-new compact MPV (codenamed YBD) and will debut sometime in 2026. It is likely to be called Spacia and will rival the likes of Triber. The original Spacia offers sliding doors but we are not sure whether the sliding doors will be available in the Indian variant.

Maruti’s rival to the Punch

When it comes to the sub-four-meter SUV, Maruti will be bringing forward a SUV model that will compete with the likes of Punch. The manufacturer already offers Brezza, Jimny and Fronx as sub-4m SUV options.