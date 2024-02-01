Maruti Suzuki Brezza price hikes in India, Check revised price here

Maruti Suzuki has hiked the price of the popular SUV Brezza in India. In December 2023, Maruti Suzuki announced that it would increase the prices of select models from new year. The revised price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been updated.

As per the new prices listed for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza on the official site, the cost of the sub-four-metre SUV has been increased by up to Rs 10,000. The Maruti Brezza comes in various trims and powertrain options.

The highest amount of price increase has been imposed on the ZXi, ZXi dual-tone, ZXi CNG, ZXi CNG dual-tone, ZXi+, and ZXi+ dual-tone. Meanwhile, a price hike of Rs 5,000 is applicable for LXi, LXi CNG, VXi, and VXi CNG variants.

Meanwhile, the ZXi AT, ZXi AT dual-tone, ZXi+ AT, and ZXi+ AT dual-tone trims has not received any price hike and their cost remains unchanged.

However, contrary to these trims, the VXi AT has received a price cut of Rs. 5,000. This is the sole variant of the SUV that has received a price drop instead of a hike.

After these revisions, the Maruti Brezza now has a starting price tag of Rs 8.34 lakh and reaches up to Rs. 14.14 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, Maruti will unveil the Compressed Biomethane Gas version of the Brezza at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, which starts today and ends on February 3. After that, the company is expected to launch its first-ever CBG in the domestic market shortly.

Notably, the Bio-CNG, short for Compressed Biomethane Gas, stands as a renewable and eco-friendly fuel sourced from the anaerobic digestion or upgrading of biogas derived from organic materials.