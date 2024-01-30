All new Maruti Swift Sport to offer mileage of 40 kmpl? Here’s what we know

Renowned carmaker Maruti is once again set to dominate the Indian market with the upcoming Maruti Swift Sport car. This will bring about a blend of new technology and impressive features. The car is expected to launch in 2024 with luxury features for car enthusiasts.

The New Maruti Swift Sport will be equipped with a 1.5 litre hybrid engine, providing both power and fuel efficiency. With a mileage of 40 kmpl, the car stands out amid the rising fuel prices.

With new electric cars entering into the market rapidly, the Swift sport aims to excel not only in mileage but also in catering to audience of all ranges.

For people considering to purchase the upcoming Maruti Swift Sport, it is worth mentioning that the latest technology and additional features will make it a competitive choice. Priced at around seven lakh rupees, it remains one of Maruti most affordable options. The features and make of the car is surely to leave a long lasting impression on the buyers.

The interior of the New Maruti Swift Sport will boast a unique design, featuring a nine inch touchscreen display and a 360 degree camera. Notably, these features remain distinct from the predecessor model of the vehicle. The company has tried to ensure that this car stands out in terms of both, design and features.

