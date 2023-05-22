Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door fuel efficiency figures, launch timeline revealed

Maruti Suzuki has officially revealed the upcoming Jimny 5-door SUV’s fuel efficiency figures. The Jimny 5-door is expected to be launched in India in the first week of June this year.

Maruti first unveiled the Jimny 5-door at Auto Expo 2023 in January. It be the successor to one of the most loving off road vehicle -Maruti Suzuki Gypsy.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny fuel efficiency

Maruti offers the Jimny 5-door in Zeta and Alpha trims. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is powered by the 1.5-litre K15B engine, paired to a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The engine produces 105hp and 134.2Nm of torque. It also gets Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro 4WD system with a manual transfer case and a low-range gearbox with ‘2WD-high’, ‘4WD-high’ and ‘4WD-low’ modes.

According to the company, the Jimny 5-door with the manual gearbox will offer a fuel efficiency of 16.94kpl and the automatic gearbox has a fuel efficiency of 16.39kpl.

The SUV gets a 40 litres capacity fuel tank. which enables it to achieve up to 678km range on manual and 656km on the automatic version. However, the real-world range will be slightly different than these figures.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny waiting period, production

Maruti has revealed that Jimny has garnered around 30,000 bookings after the company opened the bookings for the rugged SUV earlier this year. The waiting period for the manual variants will stretch up to six months upon launch, while the automatic variants will have a waiting period of up to eight months.

Maruti Suzuki rolled out the first Jimny 5-door from its plant in Gurugram earlier this month. Though the cost of the Jimny 5-door has not been revealed by the company yet, it would likely be announced in the first week of June.

The prices of the Jimny 5-door is expected to range between Rs 10 lakh-12 lakh (ex-showroom). Though the Jimny 5-door will have no direct rival upon launch, it will be compete with the other off-road vehicles in the same price range like the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.