Maruti Suzuki begins production of 5-door Jimny in India, to launch in June

Maruti Suzuki has begun the production of 5-door Jimny in India. The SUV is scheduled to get launched in India in June 2023. The deliveries of the SUV will begin from the later part of that month. The production of SUV has started in Maruti’s plant in Gurgaon. It is important to mention that as many as 25,000 units of the car have been booked till date.

The booking amount of the Maruti Jimny has been set to Rs 25,000 and the launch prices ( ex-showroom) are expected to range from Rs 10 lakh and Rs 13 lakh. The waiting period of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny varies from 6-8 months depending on the trim. The manual variant of the SUV gets a waiting period of 6 months while the automatic variants get a waiting period of 8 months. The SUV will be offered in four trims- Jimny Zeta AllGrip Pro, Jimny Zeta AllGrip Pro AT, Jimny Alpha AllGrip Pro, and Jimny Alpha AllGrip Pro AT. The company will prioritize on the top-spec Alpha trim.

Specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door version is powered by a 1462cc, 4-cylinder petrol engine that generates 104.8 PS of power@6000 rpm. On the other hand, the maximum torque produced by the SUV is 134.2 Nm@4000 rpm. The SUV gets manual as well automatic transmission as engine options.

When it comes to dimensions, the SUV is 3985mm in length, 1,645mm in width and 1,720mm in height. The ground clearance is 210mm while the kerb weight is 1200 kgs. The fuel tank of the car is 40 litres. On the other hand, the SUV gets 15-inch tyres. The Jimny is based on a ladder frame chassis and offers disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear.

When it comes to safety, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door version offers power windows, folding ORVMS, keyless entry, power windows, rear parking sensors, 6 airbags, ABS and EBD, hill hold assist, hill descent control as well as automatic climate control.