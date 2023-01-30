Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV in the works, Likely to rival Tata Nexon EV

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its latest crossover SUV, the Fronx at the Auto Expo 2023. The Fronx is based on the Baleno hatchback. It is available with two petrol engine options.

According to recent reports, the carmaker is said to be working on some new electric cars that could be released in India by 2030. Among them is an all-electric version of the Fronx. The rumored Fronx EV is likely to rival Tata Nexon EV.

The all-electric version of the Fronx will get a DRL strip in place of the chrome strip spanning across the grille. The other EV-specific design changes may include a closed-off grille and blue inserts on its exteriors, like most EVs iterations of the ICE models.

The Fronx EV might be offered in multiple battery pack options. The Fronx EV could come with multiple driving ranges, anywhere between 350km to 400km, similar to the Nexon EVs.

The petrol-powered Fronx will likely features a nine-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, heads-up display, cruise control, six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and a 360-degree camera.

Other features of the electric Fronx could include multi-mode regenerative braking and leatherette upholstery. Given its later arrival, it may get some additional kit too such as an EV-specific instrument cluster and maybe a sunroof too.

The carmaker has not provided any information regarding the EV yet. But, it is expected to have an expected starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric Fronx will be a rival to the Citroen eC3, Tata Nexon EV Prime and the Mahindra XUV400.