Maruti Suzuki brings back mild hybrid variants with manual transmission for Brezza , Prices start at Rs 11.05 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has reintroduced the mild hybrid variants of the Brezza in India. The mild hybrid variant is available in multiple trims including ZXI, ZXI+ MT. The mild hybrid tech is also available in the automatic transmission trims of VXI, ZXI and ZXI+. The starting price of the mild hybrid variant is Rs 11.05 lakh in India.

The mild hybrid variant of the Maruti Brezza now offers fuel efficiency of up to 19.89 kmpl. The fuel efficiency of the ZXI and ZXI+ manual transmission has increased from 17.38kmpl to 19.89 kmpl. In terms of fuel efficiency, the SUV is now more efficient than the Kia Sonet. However, it is important to mention that the new mileage is lesser than what the Brezza’s 103hp, K15C engine used to deliver. The above-mentioned engine offered a fuel efficiency of 20.5 kmpl. The automatic variant of the Brezza continues to offer a mileage of 19.8 kmpl. When it comes to the fuel efficiency of Brezza CNG we get a fuel efficiency of 25.5 km/kg.

If we compare Maruti Brezza with rivals like the Kia Sonet or the Tata Nexon, it is the Brezza that leads in mileage figures. However, the Maruti Fronx offers mileage up to 21.5kmpl.

When it comes to pricing, the mild-hybrid ZXI and ZXI+ manual variants of Brezza are priced at Rs 11.05 lakh and Rs 12.48 lakh. On the other hand, the VXI AT, ZXI AT and ZXI+ AT are priced Rs 11.15 lakh, Rs 12.55 lakh and Rs 13.98 lakh respectively.