Mahindra XUV200 might be something that can rule the under 4m SUV segment

Mahindra is quite famous for its SUVs in India and the automobile manufacturer has built a reputation for itself in due course of time. It is rumored that the company might be introducing its latest sub 4m SUV- XUV200 at any point in the future. The Mahindra XUV200 will be something that will offer great mileage along with good features. We are providing some details about the rumored compact SUV.

The XUV200 is expected to get an aggressive style along with an aerodynamic design just like its elder sibling i.e. Mahindra XUV300. The presence of crease lines is also expected on the XUV200 SUV. The upcoming SUV is expected to offer projector headlamps with DRLs and LED taillight. The cabin of the SUV is expected to offer a mix of comfort and functionality. Two screens for infotainment as well as an instrument cluster are expected on the SUV. We can expect a panoramic sunroof on the SUV too.

When it comes to safety features we can expect XUV200 to offer six airbags along with ABS and EBD, hill hold assist, and hill descent control. Features like heads-up display and TPMS can also be expected on the XUV200.

In the case of the engine, the XUV200 is expected to offer two engine options 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine. While the 1.2-litre engine offers 110 bhp of maximum power and 200 Nm of peak torque, the 1.5-litre engine will offer 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Fuel efficiency of the SUV is expected to be around 20kmpl and this makes it quite budget-friendly.

When it comes to the pricing of the SUV, Mahindra XUV200 is expected to cost under Rs 10 lakh (the top variant under Rs 10 lakh). In the hierarchy of Mahindra, the SUV will be placed under the XUV300 and will take the place of KUV100 NXT. Mahindra discontinued the KUV100 NXT due to poor sales.

There has not been any official confirmation about XUV200 launch from Mahindra. So, readers are expected to take the news with a pinch of salt.