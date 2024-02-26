2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS160, NS200 launched in India, Check price and specs

After teasing multiple times, Bajaj has finally launched the updated version of the Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200 in India. The price of the Pulsar NS series starts at Rs 1.46 lakh. While the 2024 Pulsar NS200 gets costlier by Rs 8,000, the NS160 gets costlier by Rs 9000.

The new Pulsar NS series receives much needed cosmetic changes as well as some mechanical upgrade. The engine of the motorcycle remains the same as earlier. When it comes to design, we get a refreshed design on the DRLs. There are LED headlamps in comparison to the old halogen lights that come in the predecessor. This update seems to be a huge one as the previous model used halogen lights.

We also get LED side indicators at the front as well as the rear. The old semi-analog instrument cluster has been changed to new digital console. The new digital console is something which has already been introduced on the Pulsar N models. The DRLs are now offered in lightning bolt shape.

When it comes to mechanical changes, the motorcycles are still the same as earlier. It will have the same bodywork as well as the frame and suspension. The 199.5cc liquid cooled engine makes a peak power of 24.1bhp at 9751rpm while the maximum torque is 18.74Nm at 8000rpm. On the other hand, the NS160 offers 160.3 cc single-cylinder engine that generates maximum power of 17.03 bhp and peak torque of 14.6 Nm.

While the Pulsar NS160 costs Rs 1.46 lakh, the Pulsar NS200 costs Rs 1.55 lakh.

It is rumored that Bajaj is planning to launch its biggest Pulsar NS i.e. NS 400 in India very soon. We can assume that the NS400 will feature a similar design as offered in the other NS series.

(Note: The price mentioned in the article is ex-showroom, price. Contact your nearest dealer to know on-road price.)