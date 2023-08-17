Mahindra teases production spec BE.05 electric SUV with glass roof

Mahindra has recently teased its production spec BE.05 electric SUV that is expected to be launched by October 2025. The recent teaser by the company shows some important aspects that are expected on the SUV. The company’s global event on Independence Day highlighted the concept version of Thar.e and Scorpio-N-based Global Pik Up.

Initially revealed on Independence Day last year, the BE.05 electric SUV has been teased again and this time we get a view from the top angle. The roof of the electric Mahindra SUV is made of glass and is panoramic in nature. However, it is not a sun-roof and it is fixed in nature. Further, there seems to be a roof-mounted spoiler that appears to be split. It also appears that there is a LED lightbar on the tailgate of the SUV.

The BE range of Mahindra is based on the INGLO platform and the company has collaborated with Volkswagen for that. The BE range gets a skateboard platform which is very light and is powered by high-density batteries. The vehicles are future-ready and get various technologies including 5G network, Over-the-air (OTA) updates and edge-to-edge screens.

The BE.05 SUV will be offered in 2WD as well as 4WD powertrains. The 2WD variant will produce 286hp and 535Nm while the 4WD model will offer 109hp and 135Nm more. This means that the 4WD will two motors i.e. one at the front and one at the rear. The battery size of the BE.05 will range from 60-80kWh and they can be charged with high-powered 175 kW fast chargers. The batteries can be charged up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. When it comes to acceleration the BE.05 is expected to accelerate from 0 to 80 kmph in 5-6 seconds.

In terms of price, the BE.05 electric SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 25 and Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) as it hits Indian market.