Realme Announces GT 6T launch date in India, see specs and price here

Realme GT 6T is scheduled to be launched in India later this month. After officially teasing the device recently, the company also confirmed the exact launch date at the same time as presenting the design.

Realme GT 6T will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, it is said that this will be a rebranded version of the Relame GT Neo 6 SE, which was launched in China in April this year.

An early price leak suggests the phone will compete with top-tier phones. The phone is expected to feature powerful specifications that are different from previous models.

The company announced that the device will be launched in India on May 22nd at 12 pm. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon, the Realme website, and selected offline stores in the country. This highly anticipated launch promises to introduce an attractive mid-range option to the Indian smartphone market, with cutting-edge features and performance capabilities.

Leaked information suggests that the GT 6T could have a competitive price of ₹31,999, putting it in direct competition with other competitors like the Moto Edge 50 pro. According to the leaked designs, the renders of this model feature a Premium Nano Mirror design, which offers a distinct look to the phone.

The Realme GT 6T is likely to feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. If the device has specifications similar to the GT Neo SE, it could offer maximum brightness of up to 1,600 nits and protection with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen. Powering this device could be a robust 5,500mAh battery with support for fast charging. 100W.

Experts add that the GT 6T will likely be equipped with an Adreno 732 GPU, LPDDR5x RAM, and Storage 4.0. It can come with an Android 14-based operating system and an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

In terms of optics, the GT 6T is rumored to feature a dual camera setup on the back, comprising a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone is expected to come with a 50MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone appears to be listed with 12GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

When it comes to connectivity issues, the GT 6T will likely offer a comprehensive set of options, including NFC, IR blaster, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 as well as the convenience of a USB Type-C tip for charging.