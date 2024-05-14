Block official found dead near railway track in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, Murder suspected

Keonjhar: A block official was found dead near railway track in Harichandanpur block in Keonjhar district of Odisha.

According to sources, the locals spotted the dead body of the Additional Block Development Officer (ABDO), one Bidhubhusan Jena lying with critical injuries on his face near the railway station. They immediately informed the police about the incident.

On receiving information, police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy. They cops further initiated a probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, the locals suspect that the ABDO was killed and his body was thrown near the railway tracks. More detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.

Earlier, two election officials were killed in separate accidents in Nuapada and Malkangiri districts of Odisha.

According to sources, one Prasanna Kumar Nayak was returning home after completing his election duty on Tuesday night when he was hit by an unknown speeding vehicle. Reportedly, Prasanna Kumar was the presiding officer in a polling booth at Ranimund.

In a similar instance, one Indrajit Kirsani died after his bike collided with a bus late last night while he was returning after election-related work in Malkangiri district.

