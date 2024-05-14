Man takes 200 flights in a year steals passengers jewellery, valuables, arrested

New-Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly stealing jewellery and valuables from handbags of co-passengers on flights.

The arrested man has been identified as Rajesh Kapoor, he boarded over 200 flights and travelled for at least 110 days in the past year to steal valuables.

At a press conference at the IGI airport, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said Kapoor had been arrested from Paharganj, where he allegedly kept the stolen jewellery. He was planning to sell the stolen items to another person, identified as Sharad Jain, 46, who was also arrested from Karol Bagh area.

The matter came to light when multiple passengers reported significant losses of valuables from their luggage.

On April 11, a passenger lost her jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh while travelling from Hyderabad to Delhi. Another theft was reported on February 2, where a passenger had lost jewellery items worth Rs 20 lakh while he was travelling from Amritsar to Delhi.

The police said that during investigation, CCTV footage from Delhi and Amritsar airports were analysed. A suspect was shortlisted as he was seen on both flights on which theft incidents took place.

After interrogation, he confessed to being involved in five such cases, including one in Hyderabad, the police said. He disclosed that he spent most of the cash on online and offline gambling.

Kapoor was found involved in 11 cases of theft, gambling and criminal breach of trust, out of which five cases were of airports.