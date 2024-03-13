Skoda, Volkswagen cars get big discounts up to Rs 3.4 lakh this March

The Skoda and Volkswagen are offering great deals and discounts in March 2024. The VW is offering good discounts as the Taigun, taigun and Virtus got attractive benefits. In the month of March, one can buy a Taigun midsize SUV with a cash discount of Rs 60,000, while once buy it with an exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 30,000, taking the overall total up to Rs 1.3 lakh.

The Taigun midsize five-seater SUV is currently available at price between Rs 11.70 lakh for the base variant, while it goes up to Rs 20 lakh for the top-spec trim. This SUV has an 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol producing 115 PS and 175 Nm and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine capable of 150 PS and 250 Nm with manual and automatic transmission choices.

The VW Virtus is rival of Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Slavia in India. This car is retailed with a cash discount of Rs 30,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 15,000, taking a total of Rs 75,000 this month. The VW Virtus is priced at Rs 11.56 lakh for entry-level variant, while, for the range-topping model the price raises to Rs 19.15 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Skoda Kushaq & Slavia is giving cash discount of up to Rs 1.55 lakh, with an exchange discount of Rs 20,000 and Corporate discount of Rs 25,000, taking a total of Rs 2 lakh this month.

The Skoda Kushaq & Slavia hare the same engine configuration. There are two engine variants- 1.0L 3-cylinder TSI and 1.5L 4-cylinder TSI. The 1.0L variant offers 115 hp of peak power and 175Nm of maximum torque. On the other hand, the 1.5L variant produces 150 hp of power and 250Nm of torque.