Mahindra February 2024 SUV Discounts: Get up to Rs 4 lakh discount on selected models

Mahindra is offering some lucrative deals on its cars this February. Buyers can get up to Rs 4 lakh if, they plan to buy some models during this offer period. The discount offer extends for models manufactured in 2023 as well those manufactured in 2024. Unfortunately, there is no offer on Thar, Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N as well as the XUV700.

We have mentioned about the latest discount by Mahindra below.

Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero is perhaps one of the most common MUV used in India. This popular car gets a cash discount of up to Rs 89,000 for the 2023 model. However, if you are planning for a 2024 model, the MUV gets a discount up to Rs 66,810.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

The Mahindra Bolero Neo (2023 model) gets a discount of up to Rs 88,000 while the Bolero Neo 2024 model gets a discount of up to Rs 69,993.

Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV gets a discount of Rs 40,100 for the 2023 model while the 2024 model of the MPV gets a discount of Rs 40,020.

Mahindra XUV400

The Mahindra XUV400 gets a discount of up to Rs 4 lakh on the 2023 model. If you are planning for an EV, this might be something which you will look forward to. On the other hand, the 2024 model gets a discount of up to Rs 50,000.

Mahindra XUV300

If you are looking for a sub-4m SUV, the Mahindra XUV300 is quite a good choice for you. The SUV gets a discount of Rs 1.18 Lakh for the 2024. On the other hand, the 2023 model gets a discount of Rs 1.43 lakh.

(Note: The discounts are valid till offers last. Interested users are advised to contact the dealer before purchasing the any vehicle.)