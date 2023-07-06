Made-in-India Volkswagen Taigun manages to get 5 stars in Latin NCAP

Volkswagen Taigun has managed to score 5 starts in the recently conducted Latin NCAP crash test. The Taigun that was used in the NCAP crash test was ‘Made in India’ and is meant to be sold in Latin America as well as the Caribbean. It is not surprising that the Volkswagen Taigun repeated the results scored in the Global NCAP.

Speaking about the specs of the Volkswagen Taigun used in the test, it offered six airbags and electronic stability control as a standard. Speaking about the scores, the SUV scored 92.47 percent in adult occupant safety and 91.84 percent in child occupant safety. Similarly, it scored 83.28 percent in safety assist.

The factors which were included in the Taigun crash test included side pole impact, pedestrian protection, speed assist, frontal impact, side impact, whiplash, autonomous emergency braking (AEB) city and interurban, and ESC. There is a presence of autonomous emergency braking in selected variants in the Latin America market.

Both the Volkswagen Virtus/ Taigun are offered with same engine configurations- 1.0 litre TSI engine and 1.5-litre TSI engine. The cars are powered by a powerful 1.0-litre TSI engine in 6-speed manual transmission or 6-speed automatic transmission options. The engine offers 115hp of power and 178 Nm of torque. The other engine that is offered on the cars is a 1.5-litre TSI four-cylinder turbo petrol engine. The engine generates a peak power of 150hp while the maximum power is 250 Nm. The 1.5-litre engine gets a 7-speed DSG transmission.