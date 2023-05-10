Kia Seltos facelift to get a panoramic sunroof along with ADAS features

Advertisement

Kia Seltos has emerged as one of the best-selling SUV (mid-size) in India since its launch. However, it is yet to get a facelift in our country. It is expected that the facelifted version of Kia Seltos will be launched in July 2023 and it will offer multiple updates. The SUV will get a bunch of cosmetic updates and that includes a panoramic roof. The facelifted Kia Seltos was launched globally since mid-2022.

Design changes

In terms of design, the Kia Seltos facelift will offer a panoramic sunroof along with ADAS features. Currently, the Seltos offers single-lane sunroof only. When it comes to front side, the facelifted Seltos will offer a refreshed grille along with new headlamps. The LED DRLs will be placed lower than the current generation. The alloy wheels also get some changes in terms of design. The rear of the vehicle also receives some updates. There is a new set of tail-lamps and a LED lightbar connects them. The Kia badge is present on the lightbar.

Safety Features

In terms of safety, the facelifted Kia Seltos will get ADAS safety features along with other important features. Users also get six airbags as well standard, vehicle stability management, parking sensors, hill-assist control and much more.

Interior

The interior of the SUV is expected to get two 10.25-inch displays. One of the displays will be an infotainment system and the other will be an instrument cluster. The automatic variant of the SUV is expected to get a rotary drive selector.

Powertrain

The facelifted Seltos is expected to get a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that will offer 160hp power and 250Nm torque. The turbo petrol engine is expected to get 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a 6-speed iMT.

On the other hand, the Seltos will carry forward the 1.5-litre petrol and turbo diesel engines. The NA 1.5 petrol engine will offer 115hp power and 144Nm torque. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine will offer 116hp and 250Nm torque.

Price

We expect a jump in price of the Kia Seltos as it launch later this year. Currently, the Seltos costs between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).