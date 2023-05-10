Nexon has waiting period of more than 3 months in May 2023, know waiting period for other Tata cars

Advertisement

Tata cars have emerged to be quite successful in the recent years. Even though the waiting period of the cars has varied from a variant to another, the Nexon is the one which has maximum waiting period. As in May 2023, the waiting period for the Nexon goes up to 14 weeks or more than 3 months. The Tata Tigor has the lowest waiting period of all the Tata cars and it has a maximum waiting period of up to 4 weeks.

We have mentioned the waiting period of the Tata car models for the month of May 2023 below.

Model Waiting Period Tata Nexon Up to 14 weeks Tata Harrier Up to 12 weeks Tata Safari Up to 12 weeks Tata Punch Up to 12 weeks Tata Tiago Up to 12 weeks Tata Altroz Up to 7 weeks Tata Tigor Up to 4 weeks

With a waiting period of 14 weeks for the Tata Nexon, it seems that the demand for the car is quite high among buyers. The Diesel MT variant gets a waiting period of 3 to 4 weeks. On the other hand, Diesel AMT gets a waiting period of 6 to 10 weeks. The Petrol AMT on the other hand has a waiting period of 10 to 14 weeks. On the other hand, the EV variants of Nexon have a waiting period of 4 to 6 weeks.

The Harrier as well as Safari has a waiting period of up to 12 weeks. While all the variants of the SUV get a waiting period of 3 to 4 weeks, the Red edition has a maximum waiting period of 10 to 12 weeks. The Tiago on the other hand has a waiting period of up to 12 weeks for base XE CNG trim. The Tiago EV has a waiting period of up to 8 weeks.

The Tata Altroz gets a waiting period of 5 to 7 weeks for May 2023 for petrol DCA version. On the other hand, the petrol and diesel manual variants get waiting period of 3 to 4 weeks. When it comes to Punch, the entry-level petrol Pure variant gets waiting period of 10 to 12 weeks. On the other hand, the Pure MT gets a waiting period of 8 to 10 weeks.

Currently, Tata Motors has been working on facelifted version of its popular SUVs (above 4 meters) in India. The Nexon, Harrier as wellas Safari are expected to launch at some point of 2023. While, the facelifted Nexon is expected around August 2023, the Harrier/ Safari are expected towards end of the year.