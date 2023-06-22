Kia Motors discontinues Carnival MPV in India, gets removed from official website

Kia has now officially discontinued its only MPV offered in the Indian market i.e. Kia Cranival. The company has even removed the Kia Carnival from its official website. The bookings of the MPV have also been stopped at various Kia dealerships across the country, reported TOI. Kia was selling the third generation of the Carnival in India (launched in 2020). It was the first time the company was selling Kia Carnival in our country.

It is assumed that the manufacturer will launch the 4th generation of the Carnival soon in India. Kia had already launched the fourth generation of the Carnival in the global market in June 2020. However, in the Indian market the Kia Carnival continued to be offered in the older generation. It is important to mention that the Carnival in its 4th gen avatar was showcased at Auto Expo 2023.

As the BS6 Phase 2 norms kicked in India in April 2023 and the company neither did not want to upgrade the MPV according to the updated norms. It should be kept in mind that the sales figure of the Kia Carnival was not great despite its decent price. The Carnival was brought to India through CKD route.

In terms of engine specifications, the Kia Carnival is powered by a 2.2 litre diesel engine. The diesel engine generates a 197.2 bhp of maximum power at 3800rpm. The torque developed by the MPV is 440 Nm. On the other hand, the mileage offered by the Carnival is modest 14.11 kmpl. The dimensions of the car is 5115 x 1985 x 3060 (length x width x wheelbase).

The boot space offered in the MPV is 540 litres, while the fuel tank capacity is 60 litres. The MPV offers some safety features including six airbags, electronic stability control, front and rear parking sensors, hill start assist control and much more. When it comes to variants, the Carnival is offered in Prestige 7 seater, Limousine 7 seater as well as Limousine Plus 7 seater.

