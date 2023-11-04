Kia EV6 facelift to make debut next year, What’s new on the EV

Kia EV6 facelift is expected to make debut at some point in 2024 and the vehicle has been recently spotted in South Korea. The facelift Kia EV6 is expected to offer a new design element that will bring an update on the style of the EV. The facelift EV6 is expected to launch in South Korea market first and then in other global markets.

Whats’s new

The Kia EV6 facelift was seen in a parking lot in South Korea and was reported by YouTube channel WOOPA TV. The EV was heavily covered and just some design details of the facelift EV was visible. The overall silhouette of the car seems to be the same. However, the car maker is expected to be more focused on the front profile of the car. The front-end of the car gets a flatter look just like the EV4, EV5 as well as the EV9.

The front headlamps are expected to get a vertical layout instead of horizontal setup. Some minor changes are made on the front as well as rear bumpers. When it comes to cabin features, we expect some upgrade in terms of technical components.

The battery pack as well as the drivetrain of the car is expected to remain same as the current generation.

The Kia EV6 is offered with a 77.4 kWh Battery pack along with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) or all-wheel-drive (AWD). The GT is the RWD variant while the GT-Line is the AWD variant. The RWD variant of the Kia EV6 produces 229hp of power and 350Nm of torque. On the other hand, the AWD variant of the Kia EV6 produces 327hp of power and 605Nm of torque.

In terms of charging, the Kia EV6 gets the option for two types of charging- 50kW and 350kW. The 50kW charging can charge the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in 73 minutes. On the other hand, there is an option for 350kW fast charging too. In this mode, users can charge from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 18 minutes, claimed Kia. On a single charge, the Kia EV6 GT offers a range of 528kms on a full charge. However, the Kia EV6 GT-Line gets a range of 425km on a full charge.

The Kia EV6 gets three driving modes that allow the driver to use the car according to his/ her driving conditions. The driving modes on the EV6 are Normal, Sport and Eco. The car also gets a smart regenerative braking feature.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Will Replace The Old Generation Himalayan