Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will replace the old generation Himalayan

As the launch dates for the Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 get closer, the adventure motorcycle community in India becomes more excited. The Himalayan 452 will make its global debut at EICMA 2023 on November 7. However, the prices of the Himalayan 452 will be revealed in Goa on 24-26 November.

As the Himalayan 452 gets launched, the old-generation Himalayan will be discontinued. It is important to mention that the Himalayan 411 had been launched in 2016. If we compare both motorcycles, the Himalayan 452 is better in every aspect than the Himalayan 411. The new Himalayan is expected to get a significant bump when it comes to price. The current generation of the Himalayan costs between Rs 2.15- 2.3 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new generation of the motorcycle is expected to cost around Rs 2.5-3 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

What does the new Himalayan 452 offer?

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 gets a 451.65cc engine that generates 40hp at 8000rpm. The maximum torque is 40Nm at 5500rpm. The new motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. When it comes to suspension, we get a USD fork at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear. Both the suspensions are offered by Showa. The ground clearance is 230mm. We get 200mm travel at both ends. When it comes to the rims we get a 21-inch wheel at the front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear. Tyre size at the front is 90/90-21 while at the rear we get 140/80-R17.

The Himalayan gets 825-845mm seat height as standard while a lower seat height of 805-825mm can opt. The fuel tank is 17 litres while the weight of the motorcycle is 196kg. When it comes to brakes we get 320mm disc at the front and 270mm disc at the rear. The brake calipers are from ByBre. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard on the motorcycle.

There are three variants of the motorcycle along with five colour options. The base variant gets the Kaza Brown option while the mid-spec Pass variant gets the Slate Himalayan Slat or Slate Poppy Blue colour. However, the top variant will be available in Kamet White or Hanle Black.