Kia Carens to be launched in Diesel iMT transmission

Kia Carens is all set to introduce a new iMT or clutchless manual gearbox in the diesel engine variant. The company will also introduce 5 seater base variant of the SUV. The base variant of the SUV will be available in Petrol as well Diesel variants.

The Kia Carens will get an iMT or clutchless manual gearbox 1.5-litre diesel engine apart from the 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox options. The iMT version will be placed between the manual and automatic versions. The 1.5-litre diesel engine will be updated to Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms.

The other engines that are present in the Kia Carens include three variants. The petrol engine is available in two variants while the diesel engine is available in a single variant. The petrol engine is offered in 1.5-litre, four-cylinder engine and a 1.4-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder engine variants. On the other hand, the diesel engine is offered as a 1.5-litre unit.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine is powered by a 1497cc engine that offers 115hp of power and 144Nm of peak torque and is coupled with a 6-speed Manual transmission. The 1.4-litre turbocharged unit is powered by a 1353cc engine that offers 140hp power and a torque of 242Nm. The gearbox offered on the variant is 6-speed manual transmission/ 7-speed DCT. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel engine is powered by a 1493cc engine that offers 115hp of power and a torque of 250Nm. The transmission of the car is 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT. There is also a presence of multi-drive modes (normal/eco/sport) in the SUV.

In terms of price, the prices of Kia Carens currently start at Rs 10.19 lakh. The competitors of the MPV include Maruti Suzuki XL6 and Ertiga. While the Maruti Ertiga starts at Rs 8.49 lakh, the XL6 starts at Rs 11.41 lakh. The upcoming base variant of Carens might be more budget-friendly.