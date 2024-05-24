Honda patents new 160cc scooter in India, Could be Stylo 160

Honda has received patents for five new products in India. Among them is four high-capacity motorcycles. Now, a new patent has been added to the list. The company has patented a new 160cc scooter in the country. It could be a high-capacity Honda Stylo 160. The scooter is currently not available for purchase only in Indonesia.

Honda patents 160cc scooter in India

Honda who has remained the highest selling scooter manufacturer for its Activa model in India. Now, the company is planning to add some higher-capacity premium scooters to its scooter lineup in the country. The latest patented scooter is expected to be the Stylo 160, which could be its first installment in that category.

The Stylo 160, which is currently being sold in Indonesia in six colours, is a premium, stylish two-wheeler. It features full LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster, a keyless system and a USB charging port.

It rides on a 12-inch wheels at front and back. It features dual-channel ABS.

Powertrain

Powering the Honda Stylo 160 is a 156.9cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops 15.4hp at 8,500rpm and 13.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm.

In terms of dimensions, the upcoming Stylo 160 is slightly longer and wider than the Activa. It has a longer wheelbase. Upon launch in India, the Honda Stylo 160 will fight against the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero’s upcoming Xoom 160.

