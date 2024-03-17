Jeep India to launch Mini Wrangler soon? Here’s what we know

For a pretty long time now, the Mahindra Thar has maintained the dominant position in the off-road SUV market in India. While the Maruti Suzuki Jimmy is undoubtedly an intriguing alternative, but it is no match to the position held by Thar. Meanwhile, other competitive models of this range come with a pretty high price point. However, the upcoming Mini Wrangler by Jeep India might shake things in the market.

According to reports, the American SUV maker Jeep is considering to launch a new SUV in India. The new launch by the carmaker will reportedly rival with Mahindra Thar. Again, the buzz has it that it will be inspired by the Jeep Wrangler. However, the manufacturer is yet to make any official announcement on the model.

The Jeep Mini Wrangler will be an affordable and ‘packed with powerful features’ model. This will take the success of off-road SUVs in India to a whole new level.

Talking about the make of the Jeep Mini Wrangler, the model is likely to boast a body-on-frame construction with unmatchable durability. Further, the model is likely to include both petrol and diesel engines. However, the highlight of the model will be the 4WD system with “locking differentials.” Meanwhile, the upcoming Jeep Wrangler model is likely to deliver off-roading capabilities even better than Thar.

While the company has not yet revealed any exact details of the design, reports tell us that it will equip an body-on-frame chassis. Pretty similar to the Thar, this will also have the potential to gain enough recognition for its design.

Apart from this, the Jeep Mini Wrangler is also likely to boast a number of other features. These namely include a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, a panoramic sunroof, among others. Safety options in the model include airbags, stability control, and surround-view monitor.

