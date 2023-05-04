Jawa and Yezdi update their entire motorcycle line-up along with price hike in India
Jawa and Yezdi have increased the prices of their entire motorcycle line-up in India. Both the companies have updated the engines offered in their motorcycle line-up too. Now the engines are compliant to BS6 Phase 2 norms. The motorcycles do not get any massive changes from the exterior. However, a bunch of small changes on the motorcycles ensures that they are more refined to ride.
An update in the engine parts ensure that Jawa motorcycles now get lower noise and vibration levels. The motorcycles also have larger throttle body as well as exhaust ports for better performance. The Jawa 42 gets slip and assist clutch along with changes in silencer. On the other hand, the Yezdi line-up gets some enhancements too. All the three Yezdi motorcycles- Scrambler, Roadster and Adventure gets a bigger rear sprocket that which offer low-end performance as well as tractability.
The hike in the Jawa and Yezdi line-up range from 0.8 – 2 percent. We have mentioned the new prices of the motorcycles below.
|
Model name along with variants
|
New Price
|Jawa 42 Dual Channel (Orion Red, Sirius White )
|Rs 1,96,142
|Jawa 42 Dual Channel (Allstar Black)
|Rs 1,97,142
|Jawa 42 Bobber (Mystic Copper)
|Rs 2,12,500
|Jawa 42 Bobber (Moonstone White)
|Rs 2,13,500
|Jawa 42 Bobber (Jasper Red)
|Rs 2,15,187
|Jawa Perak
|Rs 2,13,187
|Yezdi Scrambler (Fire Orange)
|Rs 2,09,900
|Yezdi Scrambler (Bold Black, Yelling Yellow, Outlaw Olive)
|Rs 2,11,900
|Yezdi Roadster (Smoke Grey, Inferno Red, Glacial White)
|Rs 2,06,142
|Yezdi Roadster (Crimson Dual Tone)
|Rs 2,08,829
|Yezdi Adventure (Slick Silver)
|Rs 2,15,900
|Yezdi Adventure (Mambo Black)
|Rs 2,19,900
|Yezdi Adventure (Whiteout)
|Rs 2,19,942
NB: All the prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, Delhi prices.