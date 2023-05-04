Jawa and Yezdi update their entire motorcycle line-up along with price hike in India

Advertisement

Jawa and Yezdi have increased the prices of their entire motorcycle line-up in India. Both the companies have updated the engines offered in their motorcycle line-up too. Now the engines are compliant to BS6 Phase 2 norms. The motorcycles do not get any massive changes from the exterior. However, a bunch of small changes on the motorcycles ensures that they are more refined to ride.

An update in the engine parts ensure that Jawa motorcycles now get lower noise and vibration levels. The motorcycles also have larger throttle body as well as exhaust ports for better performance. The Jawa 42 gets slip and assist clutch along with changes in silencer. On the other hand, the Yezdi line-up gets some enhancements too. All the three Yezdi motorcycles- Scrambler, Roadster and Adventure gets a bigger rear sprocket that which offer low-end performance as well as tractability.

The hike in the Jawa and Yezdi line-up range from 0.8 – 2 percent. We have mentioned the new prices of the motorcycles below.

Model name along with variants New Price Jawa 42 Dual Channel (Orion Red, Sirius White ) Rs 1,96,142 Jawa 42 Dual Channel (Allstar Black) Rs 1,97,142 Jawa 42 Bobber (Mystic Copper) Rs 2,12,500 Jawa 42 Bobber (Moonstone White) Rs 2,13,500 Jawa 42 Bobber (Jasper Red) Rs 2,15,187 Jawa Perak Rs 2,13,187 Yezdi Scrambler (Fire Orange) Rs 2,09,900 Yezdi Scrambler (Bold Black, Yelling Yellow, Outlaw Olive) Rs 2,11,900 Yezdi Roadster (Smoke Grey, Inferno Red, Glacial White) Rs 2,06,142 Yezdi Roadster (Crimson Dual Tone) Rs 2,08,829 Yezdi Adventure (Slick Silver) Rs 2,15,900 Yezdi Adventure (Mambo Black) Rs 2,19,900 Yezdi Adventure (Whiteout) Rs 2,19,942

NB: All the prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, Delhi prices.