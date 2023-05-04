Advertisement

Jawa and Yezdi update their entire motorcycle line-up along with price hike in India

Jawa and Yezdi have increased the prices of their entire motorcycle line-up in India. Now the engines are compliant to BS6 Phase 2 norms.

Automobile
By Pratyay 0
Jawa price hike
Photo Credit: Jawa

Advertisement

Jawa and Yezdi have increased the prices of their entire motorcycle line-up in India. Both the companies have updated the engines offered in their motorcycle line-up too. Now the engines are compliant to BS6 Phase 2 norms. The motorcycles do not get any massive changes from the exterior. However, a bunch of small changes on the motorcycles ensures that they are more refined to ride.

An update in the engine parts ensure that Jawa motorcycles now get lower noise and vibration levels. The motorcycles also have larger throttle body as well as exhaust ports for better performance. The Jawa 42 gets slip and assist clutch along with changes in silencer.  On the other hand, the Yezdi line-up gets some enhancements too.  All the three Yezdi motorcycles- Scrambler, Roadster and Adventure gets a bigger rear sprocket that which offer low-end performance as well as tractability.

The hike in the Jawa and Yezdi line-up range from 0.8 – 2 percent. We have mentioned the new prices of the motorcycles below.

Model  name along with variants
  

New Price
Jawa 42 Dual Channel (Orion Red, Sirius White ) Rs 1,96,142
Jawa 42 Dual Channel (Allstar Black) Rs 1,97,142
Jawa 42 Bobber (Mystic Copper) Rs 2,12,500
Jawa 42 Bobber (Moonstone White) Rs 2,13,500
Jawa 42 Bobber (Jasper Red) Rs 2,15,187
Jawa Perak Rs 2,13,187
Yezdi Scrambler (Fire Orange) Rs 2,09,900
Yezdi Scrambler (Bold Black, Yelling Yellow, Outlaw Olive) Rs 2,11,900
Yezdi Roadster (Smoke Grey, Inferno Red, Glacial White) Rs 2,06,142
Yezdi Roadster (Crimson Dual Tone) Rs 2,08,829
Yezdi Adventure (Slick Silver) Rs 2,15,900
Yezdi Adventure (Mambo Black) Rs 2,19,900
Yezdi Adventure (Whiteout) Rs 2,19,942

 

NB: All the prices mentioned in the article are ex-showroom, Delhi prices.

Also read: Citroen C3 Turbo Variant Launched In India At A Starting Price Of Rs 8.28 Lakh

Advertisement

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.