Tata to introduce twin CNG tanks in Tiago and Tigor, files patent

Tata has recently introduced twin CNG tanks in the recently launch Altroz CNG. The company is expected to take this technology further by introducing its other two hatchback cars- Tiago, Tigor, initially reported by Autocar India. Both the cars already come with CNG technology but feature a single tank which is huge in structure.

The introduction of twin tanks will increase the boot space significantly in both CNG hatchbacks. Sources have suggested that the company has already patented the twin-cylinder CNG set-up. A similar setup will also be featured in the Punch CNG that will launch in the near future. It is important to mention that Punch and Altroz share the same ALFA platform.

However, the introduction of twin tanks on the Tata Tigor and Tiago seems to be a bit tricky as they are built on a rather old platform. Speaking about CNG cars offered by Tata, there is another model that might get CNG variant soon i.e. Nexon. Replacing the Nexon Diesel variant with a CNG might work for the company in the future. The running cost of CNG is comparatively low and is quite similar to that is Diesel. This might be the reason for its adoption (against Diesel). Tata Motors continues to offer 1.5 litre Diesel engines in Altroz as well as Nexon.

Speaking of the Tata Altroz CNG, it was the first CNG car offered by the company to get sunroof feature.

The Tata Altroz CNG is powered by a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder engine that is coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The hatchback generates 88hp of power and 113Nm of torque in the petrol mode. In the CNG mode, the hatchback generates 77hp of power and 103 Nm of torque respectively. The engine of the car can start directly in the CNG mode. The Altroz CNG gets dual-cylinder 30-liter tanks which are present under the boot floor.