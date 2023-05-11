Hyundai i20 facelift makes its debut, Know what’s on offer

Advertisement

Hyundai has finally thrown a light on the facelifted i20. The facelifted Hyundai i20 will go on sale in Europe very soon. On the other hand, the Indian variant will be launched later. The Hyundai i20 facelift will be offered with some design changes along with an upgrade in safety features. The price of the updated Hyundai i20 is expected to be more than the current variant.

The Hyundai i20 facelift will have multiple cosmetic updates on the exterior. The front grille of the car will be slightly redesigned. On the other hand, the LED headlamps will have LED DRLs (daytime running lights). The bumpers at the front also get a refreshed look. We can easily spot triangular vents on either side of the bumper. Another major design change at the front includes the Hyundai logo at the lower part of the bonnet. Earlier the logo was present on the grille of the car.

At the rear bumper of the car, there are black inserts along with a silver diffuser. The wheel design of the car is 5-spoke design as a standard. The back lights of the car get reversed L structure.

On the other hand, inside the cockpit, the facelifted i20 gets two digital screens. The first screen will be 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster while the other will be 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The European version of the facelifted i20 will offer ADAS features. However, some features like the rear cross-traffic collision avoidance, blind spot collision avoidance and smart cruise control.

When it comes to the engine of the Hyundai i20 facelift (Europe), the hatchback will be powered by 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. It will be tuned with a 48V mild-hybrid tech and offer a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT automatic variant.

On the other hand, the i20 facelift is expected to get 1.2-litre NA petrol or 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The engine will be paired with manual and automatic transmission options.