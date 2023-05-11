5-Door Mahindra Thar may launch globally on August 15: What to expect

Advertisement

Mahindra & Mahindra is rumoured to launch the five-door Thar on August 15, 2023. The five-door Thar has been spotted testing multiple times and gave us some hints on what it might look like. The close-to-production test mules of the five-door Mahindra Thar have been caught on public roads for over a year. The leaked spy shots hint that the five-door model will have a stretched wheelbase and longer rear doors. This will provide a more space in the cabin for the passengers.

5-Door Mahindra Thar: Expected Design, features, powertrain

The automaker is looking to expand the range of the off-roader vehicle with the addition of the five-door Thar. According to reports, Mahindra might offer brand-new body panels for the vehicle but the design is expected to be the same as the three-door Thar variant.

That means it is going to have the same boxy shape with tall pillars, vertically slated front grille, round-shaped headlights, muscular bumper section, flared wheel arches, spare wheel mounted on the upright tailgate, and rectangular tail lamps. It will have its overall track increased for improved stability.

The five-door Mahindra Thar will ride on brand-new alloy wheels and have a longer wheelbase of around 300 mm. The rear door handles are mounted on the pillars this time around.

Inside, the design of the cabin will be similar to the three-door Thar except for the addition of new features. It is expected to feature a revised touchscreen infotainment system.

The test prototypes have been spied with individual rear seats only and it will have to be waited and seen whether a bench seat will be offered or not.

The five-door Mahindra Thar could be powered by a 2.2L diesel and 2.0L petrol engines. They will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The company are expected to provide the Mahindra in both 4WD and 2WD configurations. The market launch of the bigger Thar could be scheduled for later this year as Maruti Suzuki’s five-door Jimny is slated to be launched early next month and the five-door Force Gurkha is also bound for this year.

To recall, Mahindra unveiled the second generation Thar was launched in 202o. The Mahindra Thar has high demand in the country and has passed the one lakh production milestone a couple of months ago.