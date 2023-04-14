Hyundai Exter teased, confirmed as the new Mini SUV

Hyundai has recently announced its highly-anticipated upcoming SUV, called Hyundai Exter. It is positioned as the company’s new mini SUV. This new entry-level SUV will join the automaker’s lineup of popular models like the Hyundai Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Kona Electric, Tucson, and Ioniq 5.

Watch the official teaser of Hyundai Exter.

Imagine lying under a canopy of twinkling stars. Feel the splash of a wild waterfall. Think outside. Think EXTER. The all-new SUV #HyundaiEXTER is coming soon to take you places.

Imagine lying under a canopy of twinkling stars. Feel the splash of a wild waterfall. Think outside. Think EXTER. The all-new SUV #HyundaiEXTER is coming soon to take you places.

According to Hyundai, the upcoming mini SUV Hyundai Exter represents the outdoors, travel and leisure and gets inspiration from the natural world surrounding it.

Tarun Garg, COO – Hyundai Motor India said, “We are proud to announce the name of our new SUV, Hyundai Exter that exemplifies the pulse of Gen Z buyers while empowering them with a smart mobility solution to fuel their wanderlust. Hyundai Exter is the eighth model in our lineup with an SUV body style and we are confident that this new member to our family will provide further fillip to our growth in SUV sales.”

No details have been disclosed yet but Exter is expected to borrow styles from Hyundai’s Ai3 Casper, which is a compact SUV sold in the international market.

Hyundai Exter: Features

The Hyundai Exter will compete directly against Tata Punch and is expected to derive power from a 1.2L NA petrol engine. Report says an additional 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine to be provided for users with an additional powertrain option. The Exter is expected to be available with a manual and automatic transmission, while the innovative iMT technology could also be featured. The mini SUV is anticipated to be equipped with advanced features including connected technology, an infotainment screen, LED lighting and many more, just like all Hyundai vehicles.