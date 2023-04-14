Skoda launches new Slavia Anniversary Edition and Kushaq Lava Blue Edition

The Czech automaker Škoda Auto has launched the all-new Slavia Anniversary Edition on the occasion of one-year anniversary of its highly successful new mid-size sedan. The Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition (manual gearbox version) is priced at Rs 17,27,999. Meanwhile, the automatic gearbox version is priced at Rs 18.68 lakh.

In addition to the Slavia Anniversary Edition, the company has also introduced a Kushaq Lava Blue Edition. The new variant of the mid-size SUV, Kushaq is priced at Rs 17,99,000 and Rs 19,899 for the manual and automatic gearbox-equipped variants, respectively.

Both limited-run editions get minor cosmetic enhancements, but the Slavia also gets the 10-inch touchscreen that was discontinued in June 2022.

Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition, Skoda Kushaq Edition

Exterior

Skoda has introduced the all-new Skoda Slavia Anniversary Edition and Skoda Kushaq Edition in its popular and classy shade of Lava Blue. The shade is also available for the Kodaiq, Octavia and Superb.

Skoda has made some changes in its exterior design of the Slavia Anniversary Edition but offers all of the comfort and safety features of the Style version. It has also added a 10-inch touchscreen paired with a 380W speaker system. The infotainment system was discontinued last year in the Kushaq and Slavia due to the global semiconductor shortage.

Meanwhile, the new Kushaq Edition will be positioned between the Monte Carlo and Kushaq Style variants. The Kushaq Lava Blue Edition gets puddle lamps that also project the Skoda logo.

Both the new variants of Slavia and Kushaq will be equipped with front and rear mudflaps, chrome finish on front grille ribs, and chrome garnish on the lower portion of doors and trunk.

While the Kushaq will get an “Edition” plaque at the B-pillar, the Slavia gets a foil with “Anniversary Edition” branding.

Interior Design

On the interior, the Slavia also gets an ‘Anniversary Edition’ scuff plate and an Anniversary Edition emblem on seat cushions. In the driver’s footwell area of the Anniversary edition, the car will also come equipped with Aluminium pedals. A 25.4 cm Skoda Infotainment system with Wireless SmartLink and Skoda Play Apps will still dominate the dashboard. A 380-watt audio system and a subwoofer will also be included with the system.

Furthermore, the Kushaq will receive the scuff plate with the ‘KUSHAQ’ inscription. Additionally, customers will further get themed, premium textile mats and cushion pillows in the cabin of both the SUV and the sedan. The Kushaq Edition will also feature a puddle lamp in each of its doors that projects a Škoda logo while illuminating the ground below.

Powertrain

Both models will be available only with the 1.5-litre EVO-generation, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine making 150 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque. Both get a choice of either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. No other drivetrain options will be available with both cars.

Skoda says this engine is now E20 (20 percent petrol-ethanol blend) compliant. It also complies with RDE norms and is up to 5 percent and 7 percent more fuel efficient than before in the Slavia and Kushaq, respectively.