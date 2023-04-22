Hyundai brings all new safety features to Creta, Venue and i20

Hyundai India recently added a new safety-enhancing function to the Creta, Venue, and i20 models. In an effort to increase safety, the automaker incorporated a three-point seat belt as a standard safety feature for all three models. Days prior to the latest update, Hyundai upgraded all of its vehicles to comply with BS6 Phase 2 and RDE regulations.

According to the government’s new rule, all four-wheelers must have six airbags and should also have three-point seat belts. This rule is expected to be enforced from October 2023. Pushing safety standards government is also standardizing crash test ratings for all cars sold in India. This rule is expected to be enforced from October 2023.

Hyundai Creta

Following the RDE update, the mid-size SUV Hyundai Creta is now offered with a 1.5-liter diesel or 1.5-liter petrol engine. All seats in the car now come with three-point seatbelts as standard equipment, including the back seats, which have 60:40 split seats and adjustable headrests. This brings comfort and moves us closer to safety.

Hyundai i20

The popular Hyundai i20 is a top-of-the-line hatchback that offers excellent performance, comfort, and safety. All seats in this car have now been upgraded with three-point seat belts and the back headrests are now adjustable. These updates are now offered to available variants of the Hyundai i20 segment.

Hyundai Venue

In the lineup of the automaker, the Hyundai Venue is placed below the Hyundai Creta. Last year, the man also gave it the N-line makeover. The Venue’s modifications are limited to the back seats similar to Hyundai Creta. All versions now come standard with two-step reclining seats, adjustable rear headrests, 60:40 split rear seats, and three-point seat belts across all front-facing seats.

Hyundai has recently announced its highly-anticipated upcoming SUV, called Hyundai Exter. It is positioned as the company’s new mini SUV. This new entry-level SUV will join the automaker’s lineup of popular models like the Hyundai Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Kona Electric, Tucson, and Ioniq 5.

Also Read: Hyundai Exter teased, confirmed as the new Mini SUV