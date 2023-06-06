Honda unveils new mid-size SUV ‘Honda Elevate’ globally, Know what’s on offer

Honda has unveiled its new mid-size SUV Honda Elevate for global audiences. The company has unveiled the SUV during an event in New Delhi. With the Elevate, Honda has again stepped into the SUV category. The company had earlier offered CR-V and BR-V SUVs for the Indian audience. The bookings for the Honda Elevate will begin in July 2023 and the company will make the price announcement at a later date.

Honda Elevate is expected to a give tough competition to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Maruti Grand Vitara as it launches in India.

We have pointed out the details about the SUV below.

Engine

Honda Elevate gets the same engine as that of the Honda city 5th generation. The 1.5 petrol engine of the SUV is the same unit as the 1.5 litre petrol unit on Honda City. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed manual or a CVT and offers 121hp of power and 145Nm of torque. Honda will also offer an electric variant of the Elevate in the near future.

Design and dimensions

The Honda Elevate is 4,312mm in length, 1,790mm in width and 1,650mm in height. The wheelbase of the SUV is 2650mm and the boot space is 458 liters. The ground clearance of the SUV is 220mm.

When it comes to design, the SUV offers a large octagonal grille with a Honda logo in the middle. The headlights are embedded with the LED DRLs and are placed under a thick chrome bar. The fog lamps are present below the headlamps.

From the sides, the SUV gets plastic cladding over the wheel arches. The 17-inch alloy wheels have a similarity in design just like the face lifted City. At the back we get tail-lights that are connected with each other with a red bar.

Interior

The SUV gets a single sunroof in the interior along with 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment. The SUV also gets a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster. Key features on the SUV are lane-watch camera, wireless charging, wireless smartphone integration, rear parking, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

From the safety point of view, Honda Elevate gets Honda’s Sensing technology (ADAS). It includes features like the collision mitigation braking system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and much more.