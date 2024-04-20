Honda Activa EV production to start in the current year

Electric scooters have become a new means of commuting (two-wheelers) in the country and various brands are launching their products. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is also one of the manufacturers that is planning to launch an electric scooter in India. According to the latest reports, the manufacturer will be starting the production of the scooter in this year.

Honda has increased the production capacities of the manufacturing lines for the Gujarat and Karnataka facilities. The manufacturer has done so to meet the demand of the ICE two wheelers and electric vehicles, mentioned a report. The first electric scooter by Honda is expected to be produced by December 2024 from the Karnataka plant.

The Japanese manufacturer is planning to expand and grow the market meant for the India. The first EV scooter offered by the company is Activa EV and it has been codenamed K4BA. The introduction of the third production line at Gujarat factory is expected to add around 6.6 lakh scooters. Honda is planning to reach a volume of more than 5.75 million units in FY2024-25. This gets quite close to its previous record of 5.9 million units in FY2018-19.

According to the report, Honda is planning to enter the electric scooter market in India in the second half of this FY. Honda has introduced Shine 100 recently and it has been received well by customers.

The company is working on two electric scooters for the Indian market. The electric motor as well as the batteries will be made in India. The company is considering fixed as well as swappable battery systems.