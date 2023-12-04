Honda offering discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh on it’s cars in December 2023

Honda Cars India has announced a discount of up to Rs 1 lakh across its portfolio in the country in December 2023. The offer includes cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and loyalty bonuses. The offers are available for a limited time period. That means customers can only avail this offer till 31 December, 2023.

The highest discount of Rs 1 lakh is being offered with the Honda City hybrid variants.

The benefits vary depending on the region, dealership, colour, and model. You can check the discount details by visiting the nearby Honda dealership.

Honda discount offers in December 2023

Honda Amaze discounts in December 2023:

Honda is offering benefits of up to Rs 67,000 with the Honda Amaze for the month of December 2023. Out of the Rs 67,000 discount, the Rs 25,000 is a Cash discount, while the exchange bonus amounts to Rs 15,000. The Corporate discount and loyalty bonus is Rs 27,000.

Honda City discounts in December 2023:

Now, coming to the Honda City, the petrol variants of the City attract discounts of up to Rs 90,000 while the hybrid variants are offered with cash discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh.