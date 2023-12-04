Why you must buy a Honda car by this month end?

If you are planning to buy a Honda car in the future then you should consider buying it by December end. The reason we are saying this is because Honda is planning to hike the prices of it’s passenger models in India from next year. So, if you don’t want to buy the Honda car by paying more then get it by December 2023.

Why you should buy a Honda car by December 2023?

Honda has announced that it will increase the prices of the company’s entire range of passenger vehicles in the country from January 2024. The reason for the price hike has been stated as increased output costs. The revised increased price will be in effect from January next year.

Honda will be the latest automobile maker to hike the prices of its passenger model after several other big brands in India.

Honda currently offers three passenger models- City, Amaze, and Elevate. Honda Cars India Vice President (Marketing and Sales) Kunal Behl stated that the company will increase the prices from next month due to pressure on input costs. The model-wise amount of increase will be finalised by the end of this month, he added.

He further said that the new model Elevate is getting a good response in the market. The introductory prices will remain the same till December 23 and the price will be changed from January 2024.

So, the Honda car lovers who plan to buy a passenger car then they should hurry up and buy it now to avoid paying more.

Due to the increased production and operational cost caused by overall inflation and increased commodity rates, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Audi India have also announced to hike the prices of passenger vehicles from January. Tata Motors has also announced to raise the prices of its passenger vehicles in the country from next year.

Moreover, Mercedes-Benz India is also planning to raise the prices of their models beginning in January 2024.