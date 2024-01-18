Honda NX500 adventure tourer bookings start in India, To launch soon

Honda has opened the bookings for its next adventure tourer motorcycle in India. The company will be launching the Honda NX500 through its Honda Big Wing dealerships across the country. The bookings of the NX500 can be done at any Big Wing dealership throughout India by paying a token amount of Rs 10,000. The NX500 will be joining the likes of Africa Twin and Transalp 750 in the adventure tourer lineup.

Honda NX500 specifications

Honda NX500 will be powered by liquid-cooled 471cc, parallel-twin engine that is present on the CB500X. The engine produces 47.5hp of power and 43Nm of torque. It weighs 196kg and is almost of the same weight as the recently launched Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. The seat height is 830mm. In terms of brakes, the motorcycle uses twin disc brakes at the front and a single disc brake at the rear.

The brakes are manufactured by Nissin and a dual-channel ABS is offered as standard. The NX500 gets a fairing like the rally bikes, tall windscreen and seating position, USD and monoshock. In terms of wheels, the bike gets a 19-inch front wheel, 17-inch rear wheel and block pattern tyres.

Riders also gets a five-inch TFT screen that gets option for smartphone connectivity and navigation. In India the Honda NX500 is expected to rival against Kawasaki Versys 650 and Moto Morini X-Cape. A the CB500X was discontinued while its price was at Rs 5.79 lakh, we expect the NX500 to be bit more expensive.

